Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $2,974,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,116,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,686,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $2,974,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,116,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,686,879.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $3,628,023.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $7,938,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,211 shares of company stock valued at $142,654,622. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.57. 3,168,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.96. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $191.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

