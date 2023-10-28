Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,147,000 after buying an additional 425,482 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,312,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,331. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average is $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.