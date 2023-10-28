Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 6,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,210 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.72. 2,427,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,999. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

