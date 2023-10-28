Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,543 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,421. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

