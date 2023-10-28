Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $3.28 on Friday, reaching $117.93. 1,758,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,255. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.53 and a 200-day moving average of $152.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.33. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $117.29 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

