Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,437,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,063,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter worth $104,737,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. StockNews.com raised Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Price Performance

NYSE KKR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.77.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,861,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Company Profile

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

