Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after buying an additional 17,355,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,173,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Susquehanna raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,197,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,400,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

