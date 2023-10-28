Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.15. 14,102,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,999,906. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

