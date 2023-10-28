Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in American Water Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in American Water Works by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.39. The company had a trading volume of 843,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,442. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

