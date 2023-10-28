Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $24.88 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.3% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.11.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $10.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,524,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,010,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $143.96 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

