Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NIKE Stock Down 2.0 %

NKE stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.98. 9,602,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,142,365. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $107.99. The firm has a market cap of $149.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

