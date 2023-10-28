Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $762,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,474.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,044,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $401.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,635. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $303.58 and a 1 year high of $462.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

