Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,478,790,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VOO traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,638,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,961. The stock has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $338.90 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

