Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

