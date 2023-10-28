Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2023

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.