Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.0% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.5% during the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 148.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,029,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,978 shares during the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.93. 9,427,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,859. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.09. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $245.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

