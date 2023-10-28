Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 61 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,425. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.23 and its 200 day moving average is $253.93.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

