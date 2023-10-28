Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 6,582 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,815,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,870. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

