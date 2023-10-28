Private Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after buying an additional 5,416,840 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,170,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $337,386,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $61.30. 11,698,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.