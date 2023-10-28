Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of State Street by 14.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in State Street by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.93. 1,655,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,248. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

