Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE STZ traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.62. 902,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,145. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

