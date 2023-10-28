Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 21,600 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUV. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 260.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 48.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NUV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,251. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $9.34.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

