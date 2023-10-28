Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 28 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,760 shares of company stock worth $48,046,739. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.4 %

Netflix stock traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $397.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,997,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702,876. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.09 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.86. The company has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.