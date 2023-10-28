Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 283 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 2.0% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.3 %

Zoetis stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.03. 2,407,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.51.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

