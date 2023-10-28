Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 30 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $6.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.37. 681,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $352.79 and a one year high of $564.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.29.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

