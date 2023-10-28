Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 395 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Crown Castle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 11.7% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 9.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 29.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Crown Castle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.7 %

CCI traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,992,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,221. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 174.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.