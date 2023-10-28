Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 42,722 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 42,722 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,096,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,954,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after purchasing an additional 136,512,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,325,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,446,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,022,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,105,742,000 after buying an additional 339,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.44. 23,924,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,201,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

