Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,096 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,542,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 515.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,220,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,526,000 after buying an additional 1,022,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $488,000.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,846 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

