Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.3% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHR traded down $5.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,966,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,919. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.24 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The company has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.97.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

