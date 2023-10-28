Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLD. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.19.

PLD stock opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average of $120.38.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 40,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Prologis by 6.5% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 25.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 537,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,271,000 after acquiring an additional 109,325 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 12.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 104.2% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

