ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.30% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short High Yield Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SJB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.79. 149,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,236. ProShares Short High Yield has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47.

ProShares Short High Yield Company Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

