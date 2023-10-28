ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 5.4 %

BIS stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1187 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.