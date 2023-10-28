Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,524,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783,914 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $28,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,859,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,625,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 109,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,103,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 93,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 49,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.43 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.61%.

In related news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 16,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,954.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,752,728 shares in the company, valued at $435,788,840.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

