Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

