Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.04 and last traded at C$8.24. 184,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 445,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.

Protech Home Medical Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$232.51 million and a PE ratio of -179.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.24.

About Protech Home Medical

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

