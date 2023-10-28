Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Provident Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $12.25. 6,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,972. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.52. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PROV. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Provident Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Provident Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.