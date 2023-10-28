Provident Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

Provident Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Provident Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 1.9 %

PFS stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 881,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $24.58.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Walter Sierotko bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $98,658.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $220,806. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 289.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 65,272 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 48,499 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

