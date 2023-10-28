Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $299.83.

NYSE:PSA opened at $238.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $234.93 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.92 and its 200 day moving average is $281.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Public Storage by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 789.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 693,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

