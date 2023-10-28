PulteGroup’s (PHM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PHM. Bank of America lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $86.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average is $74.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

