PVH (NYSE:PVH) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $119.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $122.00.

PVH has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.89.

Get PVH alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PVH

PVH Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.09. PVH has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. PVH had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.10%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 81.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 281.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.