Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0413 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Price Performance

Quadratic Deflation ETF stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.

Institutional Trading of Quadratic Deflation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 109,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Company Profile

The Quadratic Deflation ETF (BNDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US Treasuries and options strategies tied to the shape of the US interest rate swap curve. BNDD was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

