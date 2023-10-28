Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Short Interest Update

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,900 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 648,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $451,434.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,659.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $451,434.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,659.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $727,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,767.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 9.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 30.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 0.8 %

NX stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $29.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $299.64 million during the quarter.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NX shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

