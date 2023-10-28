Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3,310.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 2.7 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $127.68 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

