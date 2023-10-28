Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 24,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on QUISF shares. Scotiabank cut Quisitive Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on QUISF
Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Down 6.1 %
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quisitive Technology Solutions
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.