Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 24,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QUISF shares. Scotiabank cut Quisitive Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Down 6.1 %

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

