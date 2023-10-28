Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $7.81

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.81, but opened at $7.11. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 3,038 shares traded.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 23.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRTEB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at $158,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.