Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $7.81

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.81, but opened at $7.11. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 3,038 shares traded.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 23.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Qurate Retail
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.