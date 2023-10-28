Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Short Interest Update

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 805,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.53. 1,017,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,251. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average is $99.51.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

