Raymond James Trims Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price to $425.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $455.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ODFL. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $416.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $393.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $368.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $252.62 and a one year high of $438.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $409.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

