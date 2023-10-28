Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Realty Income worth $316,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,755,959,000 after purchasing an additional 642,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,560,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Realty Income by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,847,000 after purchasing an additional 829,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $49.01 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

