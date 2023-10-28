Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,698 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $68.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

