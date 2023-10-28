Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Trading Down 18.6%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. 21,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 102,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Recruiter.com Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 323.42% and a negative net margin of 92.07%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

