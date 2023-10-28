Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Trading Down 18.6%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. 21,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 102,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
Recruiter.com Group Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.
Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 323.42% and a negative net margin of 92.07%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Recruiter.com Group
Recruiter.com Group Company Profile
Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.
Further Reading
