Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Red River Bancshares has a payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Red River Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

RRBI traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,065. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $59.01. The company has a market cap of $329.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $27.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on Red River Bancshares from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirk David Cooper sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $44,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kirk David Cooper sold 901 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $44,599.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $26,500.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 364,546 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,227.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Featured Articles

